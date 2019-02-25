23-year-old man dies after motorbike crash in Leeds

Have your say

A 23-year-old man has died after a crash in Leadwell Lane in the Robin Hood area of Leeds.

The man, from Batley, died in the Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday, February 24.

His red Yamaha YBR125 motorbike was involved in a collision with a grey Volvo V40 near to the junction with Copley Lane.

More in news: Train lines to be blocked in Leeds until at least 5pm

It happened at about 6am on Friday, February 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Planwick.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has any relevant dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.

More in news: ‘We will remember them’ - a military send off for Leeds WW2 veteran Benjamin Boocock