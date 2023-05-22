Police issue statement on M62 closure near Leeds after car overturns on carriageway
Police have issued a statement about a collision on the M62 this morning (Monday) that resulted in miles of traffic and huge delays.
Three lanes were closed on the M62 westbound this morning between junctions between junctions 27 and 26 for the M621 and M606 respectively, causing disruption for morning commuters.
There was six miles of congestion and warnings that there would be delays of over an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Looks like we had a call in at 6.03am this morning – M62 Junction 27 Westbound.
“Vehicle on roof, driver taken to hospital but looked to be low/level injuries but not confirmed as yet by hospital. Car recovered & believe the lane is just being cleared.”
By the time the road was reopened at around 8.30am, there was eight miles of congestion and remaining delays of around 50 minutes above usual journey times.