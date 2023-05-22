On the M62 in West Yorkshire, there are long delays of up to 60 minutes between J27 (M621) and J26 (M606) near Leeds due to a collision.

Currently lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed, with traffic passing the incident in lanes 1 and 2.

Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene working to clear the collision.

There is approx. 6 miles of congestion on approach to this incident.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team can provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.