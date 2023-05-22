M62 westbound closure near Leeds due to overturned car causing miles of traffic
A closure on the M62 this morning near Leeds is causing miles of traffic.
Two lanes are currently closed on the M62 westbound between junctions 27 and 26 for the M621 and M606 respectively. The National Highways website states that the closure is due to an accident involving an overturned vehicle.
There is currently six miles of congestion and delays of an hour.
The National Highways website indicates that there is still miles of congestion on the M62 westbound carriageway built up from juntion 16 to junction 2.
Below is the full statement on the National Highways website about this incident:
On the M62 in West Yorkshire, there are long delays of up to 60 minutes between J27 (M621) and J26 (M606) near Leeds due to a collision.
Currently lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed, with traffic passing the incident in lanes 1 and 2.
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene working to clear the collision.
There is approx. 6 miles of congestion on approach to this incident.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website.
National Highways has said that there is currently six miles of traffic on the M62 westbound due to this incident and delays of over an hour.