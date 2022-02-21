A picture, shared with the YEP, shows a tree completely blocking Fraser Avenue in Horsforth this morning (Monday).

The Leeds City Station Twitter account, managed by Network Rail, posted: "#StormFranklin has caused major flooding across parts of South and West Yorkshire over the past 36 hours.

"Some routes are closed this morning so please check your journey, and be prepared that you may not be able to travel

"Please visit @nationalrailenq for the latest."

There are also 30 'flooding is expected' warnings in place for Leeds and the surrounding areas today.

In a tweet, Leeds City Council said: "Storm Franklin is still causing many issues and transport across the area, region and north is impacted by bus, rail and road delays, diversions and closures. Some water levels settling but there are still many flood warnings and alerts in place for Leeds."