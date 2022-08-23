Passenger fighting for his life after Lamborghini Aventador catches fire in M62 Westbound crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon (August 22) between the sliproads at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway and involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5.

The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened.

The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google

Both cars subsequently caught fire and the road was closed for an extended period of time.

An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered “life-threatening injuries” and is being treated in hospital.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.