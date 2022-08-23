News you can trust since 1890
Passenger fighting for his life after Lamborghini Aventador catches fire in M62 Westbound crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man has been left fighting for his life after a two car crash on the M62 Westbound last night.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:21 am

The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon (August 22) between the sliproads at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway and involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5.

The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened.

The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google

Both cars subsequently caught fire and the road was closed for an extended period of time.

An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered “life-threatening injuries” and is being treated in hospital.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.

Anyone witnesses who may have dashcam/video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220462963.

