Passenger fighting for his life after Lamborghini Aventador catches fire in M62 Westbound crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man has been left fighting for his life after a two car crash on the M62 Westbound last night.
The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon (August 22) between the sliproads at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway and involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5.
The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened.
Both cars subsequently caught fire and the road was closed for an extended period of time.
An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered “life-threatening injuries” and is being treated in hospital.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.
Anyone witnesses who may have dashcam/video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220462963.