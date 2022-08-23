Drug-addict stole £24,000 from terminally-ill ex partner because 'he deserved it', court hears

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothy John William Gurnhill was labelled “callous and selfish” by a judge at Leeds Crown Court after he regularly transferred large amounts of cash from her bank account to his own over a six-month period as she struggled with her deteriorating health.

When she confronted him, he told her it was better that he had the money rather than it go to her family after she dies.

In a victim impact statement, paraphrased to the court by prosecutor Jade Edwards, she said: “She is incredibly poorly and this defendant has taken everything from her.

Gurnhill was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

"He has completely taken away her dignity.

"She believes this defendant will be happy when she is dead.

"He has left her with nothing. He has done nothing but ruin her life.”

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for around four years, but it fell apart last year when he became hooked on drugs.

When she was admitted into hospital in October last year, the 40-year-old began transferring money from her account and ran up a bill of £3,414 on an Amazon account.

Over the coming months he transferred varying amounts, including £3,000, £5,122, £1,400, £2,100 and several occasions when he transferred £2,000.

At times he would snatch her phone, lock himself in the bathroom and log into her online banking to move the cash, before leaving her flat.

The total amount of money he took totalled £24,085.

Gurnhill, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, was eventually arrested on April 5.

Held on remand, he admitted eight counts of fraud.

He has 42 convictions for 94 previous offences, including 64 for theft and four for fraud.

Mitigating, Paul Addison told the court that Gurnhill, originally from the Norfolk area, had a long-standing problem with Class A drugs.

He told the court that he had managed to stay out of trouble since 2014 after getting clean from drugs, but old debts came back to haunt him when dealers found out he was now living in West Yorkshire.

He then began siphoning the money to his own account and using drugs again.

Mr Addison said: “He has a long record of offending associated with his addiction to hard drugs.

"He accepts what he did was despicable and abhorrent. It was a gross breach of trust.

"He is deeply remorseful and apologises. His head hangs heavy with shame.”

He said that he has come off drugs again during his time held on remand, and intends to return to Norfolk on his release.

Judge Simon Phillips QC jailed him for 33 months and said: “You had a chance to turn your life around and deal with your drug addiction.

"You relapsed and that led to your offending.

"For over six months you targeted her.

"It was callous and selfish. The remainder of her life has been blighted by you.”