Crash involving Lamborghini Aventador on M62 Westbound leads to road closure

At 5:11pm, police received a report of a vehicle colliding with the central reservation on the M62 Westbound carriageway, close to Junction 25.

Emergency services attended the scene and found that the crash involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX-5.

The crash occurred on the M62 Westbound carriageway, close to Junction 25. Image: Motorway Cameras

Two people from the Lamborghini have been taken to hospital but no other injuries were reported.