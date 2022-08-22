News you can trust since 1890
Crash involving Lamborghini Aventador on M62 Westbound leads to road closure

A crash involving a Lamborghini Aventador on the M62 Westbound has led to a road closure.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:14 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:26 pm

At 5:11pm, police received a report of a vehicle colliding with the central reservation on the M62 Westbound carriageway, close to Junction 25.

Emergency services attended the scene and found that the crash involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX-5.

The crash occurred on the M62 Westbound carriageway, close to Junction 25. Image: Motorway Cameras

Two people from the Lamborghini have been taken to hospital but no other injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

