Crash involving Lamborghini Aventador on M62 Westbound leads to road closure
A crash involving a Lamborghini Aventador on the M62 Westbound has led to a road closure.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:26 pm
At 5:11pm, police received a report of a vehicle colliding with the central reservation on the M62 Westbound carriageway, close to Junction 25.
Emergency services attended the scene and found that the crash involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX-5.
Read More
Read MoreLamborghini pictured with car on top of its bonnet at busy Leeds junction follow...
Most Popular
-
1
West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'dangerous' Manchester murder suspect
-
2
Leeds bowlers set a trap for nuisance teenagers after "unprecedented" levels of theft and vandalism
-
3
Caught on camera Leeds: Police need to speak to these people right now
-
4
Wakefield woman plans trip of a lifetime after scooping National Lottery Set For Life draw
-
5
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
Two people from the Lamborghini have been taken to hospital but no other injuries were reported.
Enquiries are ongoing and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.