Northern timetable: Every change to Leeds trains this weekend after 'months of rail chaos'
A new Northern timetable will come into effect on Sunday, December 11.
The new timetable follows what has been described as “months of rail chaos” by the office of Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin. Her office has said the chaos has damaged the northern economy by more than £1m per day.
Action on railways by northern mayors has been coordinated by Ms Brabin and they recently met with Transport Secretary Mark Harper after issuing a joint statement calling for him to “get the network running properly and deliver a full timetable for the nine million people living across the region”.
The group that issued the joint statement consisted of Ms Brabin, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.
A section of the statement read: “If this level of disruption was being experienced in other parts of the country, we believe action would already have been taken to improve matters. We do not accept that passengers in the north should be treated in this way and just expected to put up with it. We won’t.”
Ahead of the changes being introduced, Ms Brabin said: “We have been pushing operators and government to reinstate vital rail services that provide a lifeline to so many people in our region. The revised timetable must deliver a more reliable service for passengers because our communities need a network that they can rely on to get to work, school or college.
“Post-pandemic demand on the railways has recovered more quickly in the North and Ministers must now come up with a plan that makes the most of this recovery and ensures our economy and people are not held back anymore.”
Here is every timetable change in Leeds, with the new service pattern following the route.
Yorkshire and the Humber, and East Midlands
Carlisle – Skipton – Leeds: Eight trains per day (both directions)
Ilkley to Leeds / Bradford: One trains per hour
Skipton to Leeds / Bradford: Two trains per hour
Leeds - Bradford Forster Square: Three trains per hour
York - Harrogate - Leeds: Two trains per hour with additional Harrogate – Leeds peak services
Leeds - Micklefield – York: One train per hour
Hull – Leeds - Halifax: One train per hour
Leeds - Sheffield - Nottingham: One train per hour
Leeds - Sheffield – Lincoln: One train per hour
Sheffield - Barnsley – Leeds: Hourly
Leeds - Knottingley/Goole: One train per hour
Leeds - Doncaster: One train per hour
Leeds - Sheffield via Dearne: One train per hour
Blackpool – Leeds - York: One train per hour
Leeds – Bradford – Manchester Victoria: One train per hour
Leeds – Bradford - Manchester Victoria – Chester: One train per hour
Leeds – Dewsbury - Manchester Victoria – Wigan: One train per hour
North West
Wigan - Leeds via Dewsbury: One train per hour
Chester - Manchester Victoria - Leeds via Bradford: One train per hour
Manchester Victoria - Leeds via Bradford: One train per hour
Blackpool North - Leeds - York: One train per hour