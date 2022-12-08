The new timetable follows what has been described as “months of rail chaos” by the office of Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin. Her office has said the chaos has damaged the northern economy by more than £1m per day.

Action on railways by northern mayors has been coordinated by Ms Brabin and they recently met with Transport Secretary Mark Harper after issuing a joint statement calling for him to “get the network running properly and deliver a full timetable for the nine million people living across the region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group that issued the joint statement consisted of Ms Brabin, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.

The new timetable follows what has been described as “months of rail chaos” by the office of Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin. Image: Gary Longbottom/Simon Hulme

A section of the statement read: “If this level of disruption was being experienced in other parts of the country, we believe action would already have been taken to improve matters. We do not accept that passengers in the north should be treated in this way and just expected to put up with it. We won’t.”

Ahead of the changes being introduced, Ms Brabin said: “We have been pushing operators and government to reinstate vital rail services that provide a lifeline to so many people in our region. The revised timetable must deliver a more reliable service for passengers because our communities need a network that they can rely on to get to work, school or college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Post-pandemic demand on the railways has recovered more quickly in the North and Ministers must now come up with a plan that makes the most of this recovery and ensures our economy and people are not held back anymore.”

Here is every timetable change in Leeds, with the new service pattern following the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire and the Humber, and East Midlands

Carlisle – Skipton – Leeds: Eight trains per day (both directions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilkley to Leeds / Bradford: One trains per hour

Skipton to Leeds / Bradford: Two trains per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square: Three trains per hour

York - Harrogate - Leeds: Two trains per hour with additional Harrogate – Leeds peak services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Micklefield – York: One train per hour

Hull – Leeds - Halifax: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Sheffield - Nottingham: One train per hour

Leeds - Sheffield – Lincoln: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield - Barnsley – Leeds: Hourly

Leeds - Knottingley/Goole: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Doncaster: One train per hour

Leeds - Sheffield via Dearne: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool – Leeds - York: One train per hour

Leeds – Bradford – Manchester Victoria: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds – Bradford - Manchester Victoria – Chester: One train per hour

Leeds – Dewsbury - Manchester Victoria – Wigan: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West

Wigan - Leeds via Dewsbury: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester - Manchester Victoria - Leeds via Bradford: One train per hour

Manchester Victoria - Leeds via Bradford: One train per hour

Advertisement Hide Ad