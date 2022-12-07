Station usage more than doubled across Great Britain in 2021-22 as people across the country returned to more normal travelling routines following the coronavirus pandemic, Office of Rail and Road figures show.

in Leeds, 23.5 million passengers entered and exited all train stations in the year to March 2022 – up from 7.3 million the previous year, but below pre-pandemic levels of 38.2 million in 2019-20. Unsurprisingly, Leeds City Station was the busiest in the city; more than 19.3 million passengers entered and exited in the year to March. At the other end, Cottingley station saw the least activity, with 51,756 visits across the year – just 0.3 per cent of the activity at Leeds City Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, passenger numbers rebounded from a pandemic drop in 2020-21. An estimated 1.8 billion visitors entered and exited train stations in Great Britain last year – more than double the 690 million visitors the year before. But this was still well below the three billion passengers who used stations in 2019-20, before the pandemic. London Waterloo was the busiest station in the UK, with 41.4 million passengers.

The quietest station in Leeds has been named by new data (Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire)

The ORR’s estimates of station usage are taken from the rail industry’s ticketing and revenue system Lennon, with some local ticketing data. Adjustments are made to make the estimates as accurate as possible, the regulator said. ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: "It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.

"There’s still some way to go in order for station usage figures to return to pre-pandemic levels. Once again it is important to thank all those in the rail industry, who continue to work hard to help people travel safely and with confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad