Numerous train services travelling between Leeds and London have been affected after the theft of the signalling cables between Doncaster and Retford.

In a post on their Twitter page, LNER said: “Due to theft of signalling cables between #Doncaster and #Retford fewer trains are able to run on all lines. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

The company’s managing director David Horne said: “My apologies if your journey today is affected by the disruption due to this cable theft last night. We are running a reduced LNER service and accepting customers with Grand Central, Hull Train and Lumo tickets. Network Rail are hoping to restore the normal signalling by midday.”

Leeds Railway Station this morning as more trains are cancelled due to the heatwave...Picture by Simon Hulme..19th July 2022 Numerous train services have been cancelled following the theft. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Commuters with LNER tickets are told they can use the following g train operating companies at no extra cost:

TransPennine Express between Leeds and York / Newcastle. Northern between Doncaster to Sheffield, Sheffield to Leeds and Doncaster to Leeds. East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International, Sheffield, Nottingham and between Nottingham to Grantham, Newark Castle and Lincoln. CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster / Leeds, York and Newcastle/Edinburgh. Grand Central between London Kings Cross and York.

Tickets for today (Monday) will also be valid on later train services provided by LNER.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Our teams are on site working to fix the problem and get passengers moving safely again. Thank you for your patience.

