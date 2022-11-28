As a multi-million-pound investment, the new station will boast longer platforms to provide space for faster, more frequent, greener trains with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Due to open in Summer 2023, the new, remodelled station will sit 75 metres away from the existing one and be fully accessible, with a footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms.

Moving the station opens up opportunities to transform the platforms and track layout while installing the overhead wires needed to power electric and hybrid trains in the future. It also means that the current station can largely remain open for passengers while the new one is built.

Rob McIntosh, Managing Director for Network Rail's Eastern region, said: “A brand-new fully accessible station in Morley will reinvigorate rail in the area and unlock better connections to jobs, events, and opportunities between Manchester and York for many more people.

“It’s just one element of a massive, multi-billion-pound programme of improvements we’re delivering across the north to create a faster, greener railway that people can confidently rely on to get them where they need to be, on time.”

Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, commented: “As the Chancellor rightly set out last week, delivering core Northern Powerhouse Rail is essential if we’re going to drive investment, grow the economy and unlock potential across the North of England.

“The Transpennine Route and Morley Station upgrades embodies this and our multibillion pound investment will pave the way for first-rate connectivity including more frequent, faster and greener trains running on a more reliable railway.”

Part of the railway will be closed from Saturday, December 31 until Monday, January 2 (inclusive).

To complete a key section of this work safely, part of the railway will be closed from Saturday, December 31 until Monday, January 2 (inclusive). There will be changes to services between Leeds and Huddersfield with bus replacements and diversions in place.

