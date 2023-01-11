Morley station is being redeveloped as part of the multi-million-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade, the new station which will boast longer platforms to provide space for faster, more frequent, greener trains with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York, is due to open this summer.

Over nine days, Network Rail will lay the foundations for the new, longer platforms, realign the track to support faster trains through the area and complete important drainage work.

It means that over the last weekend in January (28 and 29) and from 4 to 12 February 2022, buses will replace some trains between Huddersfield and Leeds and rail diversions will be in place.

Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “This work is a key milestone for the TransPennine Route Upgrade and I’m looking forward to seeing the long term benefits it will offer passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

"Although no trains will run through the area while the work takes place, we have worked closely with our train operating colleagues to keep passengers moving, with diversions and rail replacement services in place.”

Passengers planning to travel from or via Morley during the closure are being urged to plan their journey using National Rail or their train operator’s website and allow extra time.

The new, remodelled station will sit 75 metres away from the existing one and be fully accessible, with a footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms.

It marks the station’s first move away from the original site where it has stood since its original opening in 1848.

Rob Warnes, Strategic Development Director for Northern, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Morley station is closed for this work. During this closure, the foundations are quite literally being laid to enable us to bring better train services and improved accessibility for everybody using the station.