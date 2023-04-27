Over two weekends (May 6-7 and 13-14), engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station, complete signalling testing and install a new footbridge at Lady Anne level crossing. This work is all in preparation for nine days of upgrades in June.

Transpennine Express and Northern will keep passengers on the move by a mixture of diversionary routes and rail replacement buses. Some trains will be diverted via Wakefield while some services between Huddersfield / Brighouse and Leeds via Dewsbury will be replaced by buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Hewitt, Senior Sponsor for the TransPennine Route Upgrade, said: “We want to remind passengers that our engineers will be undertaking some important preparation work at Morley station and in Batley over two weekends in May.

Over two weekends engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station. Picture: Network Rail/TPE

“We know how crucial it is to keep people moving, so we have worked closely with our colleagues at Northern and TransPennine Express. In instances where trains are unable to run via diversionary routes, buses will keep passengers on the move.

“We’re really grateful for the patience and understanding of our passengers while this work takes place, and we look forward to opening the new station later this year.”

Those planning to travel are advised to check their journey before setting off via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “As major upgrade work to transform Morley station takes place, including improved accessibility at the station, which will provide huge benefits for customers travelling between York and Manchester, there will be some service alterations for TransPennine Express services.”

This preparatory work is in advance of the next stage of Morley station upgrades, scheduled to take place from June 17-25. Opening this summer, the remodelled station will feature a footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms, and will sit 75 metres away from the existing site and be fully accessible.