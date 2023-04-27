Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
4 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Morley railway station: Buses to replace trains as pictures show major transformation work continues

Passengers travelling between Huddersfield and Leeds are being reminded to check before they travel in May as major upgrades continue at Morley station.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

Over two weekends (May 6-7 and 13-14), engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station, complete signalling testing and install a new footbridge at Lady Anne level crossing. This work is all in preparation for nine days of upgrades in June.

Transpennine Express and Northern will keep passengers on the move by a mixture of diversionary routes and rail replacement buses. Some trains will be diverted via Wakefield while some services between Huddersfield / Brighouse and Leeds via Dewsbury will be replaced by buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natalie Hewitt, Senior Sponsor for the TransPennine Route Upgrade, said: “We want to remind passengers that our engineers will be undertaking some important preparation work at Morley station and in Batley over two weekends in May.

Over two weekends engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station. Picture: Network Rail/TPEOver two weekends engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station. Picture: Network Rail/TPE
Over two weekends engineers working on the TransPennine Route Upgrade will renew drainage around the station. Picture: Network Rail/TPE

“We know how crucial it is to keep people moving, so we have worked closely with our colleagues at Northern and TransPennine Express. In instances where trains are unable to run via diversionary routes, buses will keep passengers on the move.

“We’re really grateful for the patience and understanding of our passengers while this work takes place, and we look forward to opening the new station later this year.”

Those planning to travel are advised to check their journey before setting off via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “As major upgrade work to transform Morley station takes place, including improved accessibility at the station, which will provide huge benefits for customers travelling between York and Manchester, there will be some service alterations for TransPennine Express services.”

This preparatory work is in advance of the next stage of Morley station upgrades, scheduled to take place from June 17-25. Opening this summer, the remodelled station will feature a footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms, and will sit 75 metres away from the existing site and be fully accessible.

The TransPennine Route Upgrade involves the delivery of a fully electrified railway between Manchester and York, with improvements to stations along the route and upgrades to a number of bridges and level crossings.

Related topics:PassengersBusesHuddersfieldLeedsTranspennine Express