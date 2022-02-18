STORM EUNICE: Major A1 roadwork closure in West Yorkshire suspended due to weather

Diversions and disruptions were expected at the Darrington Interchange as National Highways moved onto the road for the second phase of works.

The southbound carriageway was to be shut from 9pm tonight until 6am on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays are expected on the A1.

However, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast, the work will be suspended.

As scheduled, the northbound will still shut from 9pm next Friday, February 25, to 6am Monday, February 28.

There are also four overnight closures, from 9pm to 6am, on February 23 and 24 for the southbound, and on March 2 and 3 on the northbound that will go ahead.

This weekend's work will be rescheduled for a late date.

Diversion signs will be put in place, but traffic is expected to be heavy.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways at Wakefield Council said: “As with all work of this nature, some disruption is unavoidable so we ask people to make extra time for travelling and follow the diversions that are in place.”