Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: The parade route and full list of bus diversions
The Leeds West Indian Carnival has returned after a two-year hiatus and will be hosted in Chapeltown and Harehills.
There will be music, food and plenty of dancing – with events being held across the weekend.
The main parade will take place on Monday, starting and ending in Potternewton Park. It usually attracts around 100,000 attendees.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What is the parade route?
The parade leaves Potternewton Park at 2pm on Monday.
It turns left down Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road; right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.
What road closures and bus diversions are in place?
Chapeltown Road will be closed from 12pm on Sunday until 6.30am on Tuesday.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 36 & 48 will divert between Sheepscar and Chapel Allerton via North Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane resuming at Harrogate Road in both directions.
As the parade begins on Monday, a number of other bus diversions will be in place from 4am to midnight.
Here is the full list:
Services 12, 13 and 13A will divert between Leeds City Centre and Oakwood Clock
In both directions, the route will include Vicar Lane, Eastgate, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.
Services 49, 50, 50A will divert between Beckett Street and Oakwood McDonalds
In both directions, the route will include Stanley Road, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.
Service 91 will run from Pudsey to Chapel Allerton only
The route will include Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harrogate Road and end in Chapel Allerton.
Service to Pudsey will start at the Chapel Allerton Co-op.
Service X99 will divert between Leeds City Centre and Wetherby Road
In both directions, the route will include the normal route to Regent Street and then include Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive, and Oakwood Lane.
The service will resume as normal at Easterly Road.