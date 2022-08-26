Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1967 by Arthur France and his friends, the carnival began as a celebration of the emancipation of slavery.

The event is widely recognised as being the oldest West Indian carnival in Europe and the biggest parade outside London.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 event was unable to take place and the 2021 celebrations could only be held virtually.

Leeds West Indian Carnival returns to the city on Monday (Photo: Simon Hulme)

The parade will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, with a flourish of fantastic costumes, food, music and a celebration of Caribbean culture.

But there are plenty of other events across the weekend – and here, we’ve rounded up five of the best.

African and Caribbean food festival

On Saturday, visit the African and Caribbean food festival at Leeds Kirkgate indoor market. The event will start at 10am and is expected to finish at 4pm.

Dionne Edwards has organised an African and Caribbean food festival at Kirkgate Market

This is an opportunity to support and experience local culinary chefs and food vendors.

Jerk pan man, Banton, will be serving spicy jerk chicken for guests. You can also expect face paintings and arts and crafts for children to get involved with.

You can find out more about the event here.

Reggae Brunch

Also on Saturday, the Warehouse will host a Reggae Brunch from 1pm to 6pm, with tickets priced £10 to £30.

It will serve an hour of bottomless rum punch and jerk chicken. The DJs will play reggae, soca, bashment, afro, ska and commercial hits.

There is also a special offer - if it’s your birthday month, you can claim a free cake and a free ticket. Find out more information here.

Soul Society

Soul Society returns to Leeds to host a Carnival celebration at superclub Cargo Leeds for those aged above 25.

During the event on Saturday, music genres that will be played include 80s and 90s soul and R&B and reggae music.

Tickets on the door will cost £20. You can also purchase tickets online here.

Leeds Skates – Carnival Edition

On Saturday, Leeds Skates is hosting a Roll ‘n’ Dance - Carnival Edition from 1.30pm to 4.40pm at The Edge, University of Leeds, with music from DJ Trini.

The event is to “bring together the skating community” and those with all skill levels are welcome.

You can find out more here.

Central – Carnival Celebration

On Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, you can enjoy two days of Carnival vibes at Central, Chapeltown Road – also known as Rhythms Wine Bar.

There will be music from noon onwards by Luv Injection, Baron Turbo Charge, Maverick Int, Kenny B and Action Love and many more.

There will also be food and drinks available for guests.

Labnation

On Bank Holiday Monday, Labnation is holding a carnival celebration from noon to midnight.

You will find the Soca Village Bar, smoke and paint grenades and competitions, prizes and giveaways, such as a £50 bar tab, a Hennessy bottle, and a VIP upgrade to the afterparty and much more.

Find out more here.

Women in Carnival: Joy, Labour, Play

In partnership with the University of California, Leeds Beckett University invites guests to ‘Women in Carnival: Joy, Labour and Play’ at the Rose Bowl, Portland Way, on Wednesday August 31.

As the name suggests, the talks hope to explore the role of women in diasporic carnival cultures and how women use the carnival to tackle gender politics.

While there will be academic papers, you can also expect theatre, poetry, and mask making.