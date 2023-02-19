The Met Office is forecasting more windy conditions tonight in the north east of England, with gusts of 50-60mph on exposed sections of the A66, A628, M62 and A1/A1M possible.

In high winds, there is particularly a risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so National Highways have urged drivers to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. They have also reminded drivers that roadside signs warn of possible high winds or side winds, and that some locations have windsocks located on the roadside to show direction and severity of the wind.

Winds of over 50mph battered the country on Friday sending roads, airports and rail networks spiralling into chaos.

Picture: Tony Johnson

Drivers of those vehicles extra susceptible to strong crosswinds are advised to drive with extra care tonight.

The following advice has been issued:

Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris from fallen trees, branches or other items blown by winds.

Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

Gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake. Always keep good control of your vehicle by using both hands on the steering wheel.

Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here. Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways.

