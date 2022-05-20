Leeds trains: Rail passengers again urged to avoid TransPennine Express services ahead of fresh union strikes

Continued strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to take place again on Sunday (May 22), causing disruption to trains across the North and into Scotland.

The train company is recommending people avoid travel on Sunday and travel either side of this date instead, with only limited train services due to be in operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train company is recommending people avoid travel on Sunday and travel either side of this date instead, with only limited train services due to be in operation.

Those planning on using TPE services to travel to a major event, such as one of the Premier League football games taking place on Sunday, are urged to seek alternative transport.

Engineering work by Network Rail will also be taking place between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Elsewhere on the rail network, a replacement bus services will also be operating between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and for those making onward connections towards Cleethorpes or Manchester Piccadilly should change at Doncaster or Scunthorpe.

"Further strike action by RMT is set to disrupt customers journeys again on Sunday 22 May." said, Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express.

“While we are planning to run some trains on the day, this will only be a very small amount and we are asking customers to avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Customers who need to make an essential journey by train should plan very carefully and check the services TPE is intending to run on the day.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on the strike day and anyone that does travel should check beforehand and allow plenty of extra time as these trains will be very busy.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.