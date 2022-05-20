Karlah Daly, from Churwell, found a lump on her breast in March, 2022.

Despite no family history of cancer and living a "very healthy lifestyle", Karlah was told by doctors she had breast cancer at the age of just 26 - turning her world upside down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite no family history of cancer and living a "very healthy lifestyle", Karlah was told by doctors she had breast cancer at the age of just 26 - turning her world upside down.

Karlah, mum of two-year-old Zeke, said she wasn't "too concerned" by the lump and was told by friends and family it was unlikely to be cancer due to her age.

Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older.

However, she has now chosen to speak out to courageously tell other women in her position you are "never too young".

Retail worker Karlah is now set to start a gruelling 21 week course of chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

Despite no family history of cancer and living a "very healthy lifestyle", Karlah was told by doctors she had breast cancer at the age of just 26 - turning her world upside down.

Not to be defeated by her diagnosis, Karlah is hoping to spread awareness about her condition.

Speaking to the YEP, she said she had prepared herself for the worst before her diagnosis was revealed.

"I knew something was wrong", Karlah said.

"I originally found the lump and called the doctors, the lady that saw me wasn’t too concerned about the lump because I have no family history or breast cancer, I’m a non smoker and I live a very healthy lifestyle.

Despite no family history of cancer and living a "very healthy lifestyle", Karlah was told by doctors she had breast cancer at the age of just 26 - turning her world upside down.

"I was referred for a scan, which should have taken only a few weeks but because of backlogs I was waiting around five to six weeks.

"On the day, I saw a breast consultant first who wasn’t too concerned and said these particular lumps are common in women my age.

"I then had the ultrasound, and their faces spoke a million words."

Karlah said the consultant at Leeds St James's Hospital told her the lump was "not what they thought it was" and she awaited biopsy results.

Despite no family history of cancer and living a "very healthy lifestyle", Karlah was told by doctors she had breast cancer at the age of just 26 - turning her world upside down.

"From that moment, I knew without them even having to say", Karlah continued.

"The result day came and I attended with my mum, and the lovely consultant was very honest with me and told me I have cancer called HER2+, and I need to do 21 weeks of chemotherapy/

"I will need surgery after too."

Karlah gave birth to son Zeke during lockdown and was due to go back to work in August.

Her plans have now been sidetracked by her diagnosis.

Karlah is now in the process of having family history tests to see if she carries a gene mutation, but testing can take up to three months.

She wanted to speak out to warn other women about the signs of cancer she found.

One of the symptoms of her lump which made her believe it was not cancer was the fact it was moveable in her fingers.

"A symptom I also had was swelling to my right breast, and pink coloured discharge in the breast."

Karlah's treatment is due to begin as soon as possible.

In 2017, kind-hearted Karlah donated her stem cells through Anthony Nolan charity and saved a young girl's life who had blood cancer.

"She is still alive and doing well!", Karlah beamed.

A friend of Karlah has now set up a fundraiser to support her family.

Symptoms of breast cancer - NHS

Breast cancer can have several symptoms, but the first noticeable symptom is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue.

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it's always best to have them checked by a doctor.

You should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms:

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

discharge from either of your nipples, which may be streaked with blood

a lump or swelling in either of your armpits

dimpling on the skin of your breasts

a rash on or around your nipple

a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast