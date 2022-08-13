Aasia Majeed: Police launch urgent appeal to trace Leeds mum missing with one-year-old child

Police are appealing for information to locate missing Aasia Majeed from Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:44 pm
Saturday, 13th August 2022

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Aasia, 35, who was reported missing on Friday, August 12 by family.

She is believed to be with her one-year-old son and has links to Harehills and the Great Horton area of Bradford.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to find her and are concerned for her welfare.

The 35 -year-old is described as an Asian, 5ft 1ins tall and with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and speaks little English.

Police would ask Aasia or anyone who has seen or has information about het to contact Leeds CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 1954 of August 12.

