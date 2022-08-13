Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Aasia, 35, who was reported missing on Friday, August 12 by family.
Read More
She is believed to be with her one-year-old son and has links to Harehills and the Great Horton area of Bradford.
Most Popular
-
1
Paedophile arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport after travelling from Ireland to meet ‘13-year-old girl’
-
2
Leeds thunderstorms warning as Met Office shares latest weather forecast
-
3
Bloody machete attack on busy Leeds street left man scarred for life
-
4
Jesus Moreno: Friends looking for missing Piglove Brewing Co founder issue map of key search routes
-
5
Leeds Bradford Airport: Full statement on August security staff strike
Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to find her and are concerned for her welfare.
The 35 -year-old is described as an Asian, 5ft 1ins tall and with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and speaks little English.
Police would ask Aasia or anyone who has seen or has information about het to contact Leeds CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 1954 of August 12.