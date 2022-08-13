Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Aasia, 35, who was reported missing on Friday, August 12 by family.

She is believed to be with her one-year-old son and has links to Harehills and the Great Horton area of Bradford.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to find her and are concerned for her welfare. Picture: Simon Hulme/WYP

The 35 -year-old is described as an Asian, 5ft 1ins tall and with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and speaks little English.