Leeds station flooding: Passengers advised not to travel with number of services still facing cancellation

Flooding on the line between Leeds and Shipley continues to impact trains.

Northern are reporting that the Leeds and Shipley line is blocked; affecting services at Leeds, Skipton, Ilkey and Bradford Forster Square.

Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.

Northern services running between Manchester Victoria and Leeds via Rochdale are all cancelled.

No replacement buses will be in place for the stopping services but passengers will be able to use their tickets on running Transpennine trains.

Elsewhere LNER services running between Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross will be started from Leeds due to the flooding on the line near Shipley.

06:30 Bradford Forster Square to Kings Cross due 08:59 will be started from Leeds.

06:56 Skipton to Kings Cross due 10:00 will be started from Leeds.

08:43 Bradford Forster Square to Kings Cross due 11:31 will be started from Leeds.

Rail replacement bus services will be provided for customers at Bradford and Shipley to connect them with the next available service at Leeds.