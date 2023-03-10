Leeds snow: Live traffic and travel updates as M1 crane fire and heavy snow closes key motorways
Heavy snowfall is causing traffic chaos in Leeds and across Yorkshire this morning.
Flights have been delayed and cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport, while drivers have been urged to avoid the M62 as road closures have caused delays of over three hours near Huddersfield.
An amber warning from the Met Office for snow has been in place since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and lasts until midday today.
The Met Office has warned that “significant disruption” is expected on the roads, trainlines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and that power cuts are expected. More than a hundred schools in Leeds have announced they are shut today.
Scroll down for live traffic and travel updates as Leeds is hit by heavy snow.
The M1 is currently blocked both ways between J30 Sheffield and J31 Worsop due to a crane which has caught fire. Fire crews are on the scene. Delays are building in both directions.
Images from the motorway cameras on the M62 appear to show that traffic is now running smoothly in both directions in West Yorkshire.
The delays on the M62 westbound between J24 Huddersfield and J22 Saddleworth have now eased.
However, there are still severe delays on the eastbound carriegeway.
National Highways is advising drivers that one lane remains closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire while gritters and ploughs continue to treat the road.
Work has been taking place since 3.50am this morning on the M62 westbound between junctions 23 (Huddersfield W) and 22 (Denshaw). While lane 2 reopened at 5.12am, lane 3 is still closed, with four miles of congestion and 30-minute delays.
After yesterday’s severe weather alert National Highways staff spent the day spreading salt on key routes in preparation for the testing conditions. The alert continued into this morning.
National Highways is asking everyone travelling in the region to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the Twitter account @HighwaysNWEST. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.