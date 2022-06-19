Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three days of national strike next week, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

The action will take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Here are the key delays to services in and out of Leeds:

– London North Eastern Railway

Around 38 per cent of LNER's usual trains will be running, which are likely to be very busy.

The last train from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh is at 2pm, while the final service to Leeds will depart at 3.05pm.

Meanwhile the last train from Edinburgh to London is at 12.30pm, with the final departure from Leeds at 3.45pm.

– Northern

Services will not be operating on most routes, with a “very limited” number of trains on the few running lines, including those from Leeds.

A breakdown of Leeds services can be found here.

– TransPennine Express

Most services will see a “significant reduction” of trains.

Yarm, Scarborough, Seamer, Malton, Selby, Brough and Hull stations will be completely closed with no services calling there on strike days:

There will also be significant disruption on Wednesday and Friday.

– CrossCountry

No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff Central, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport across the three strike days.

A “very limited service” is to run between Bristol Parkway and Plymouth and Birmingham New Street and Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley.

Just one train per hour is to run between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly, Leicester, Leeds, York and Reading.

Passengers are warned that last minute changes to the timetable are a possibility.

80 per cent of all trains are expected to be cancelled during the strike action with vital freight services running during the day, taking priority over passengers.

Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited services running on lines that will only be open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.