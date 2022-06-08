The largest rail strike in over three decades is set to take place this June, as industrial action has threatened to 'shut down the country’s railway network'.

Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three days of national strike action later this month, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

80 per cent of all trains are expected to be cancelled with vital freight services running during the day, taking priority over passengers.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the strike?

The action will take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Each strike will last for a 24 hour period although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

The first date, in just under two weeks’ time, will see up to 50,000 Network rail workers and train operators strike.

It remains unclear if signallers will also join the strike action - if they choose to, the travel situation could worsen as these roles are much harder to find cover for.

Where will it take place?

A total of 13 operators on the national network will be impacted, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Included among those striking are TransPennine Express, Northern Trains and LNER, all key services in out and of Leeds.

In a separate dispute over pensions and job losses, London Underground staff will take strike action on June 21.

Who will this affect?

Several key summer events will be impacted by these major travel delays.

Glastonbury, where more than 200,000 people travel for the live music festival, is due to get underway on June 22 so many thousands could face travel delays.

On June 23, the England v New Zealand test match in cricket is scheduled to take place in Leeds, with the British Athletics Championships starting in Manchester the following day.

Exam season will also be underway, meaning students could struggle to reach any necessary exam venues.

Why is this happening?

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, claims it has been in a standoff with Network Rail and train operating companies for two years.

During which time a number of smaller strikes have occurred over multiyear pay freezes and plans to cut thousands of jobs.

Despite intense talks with the rail bosses, RMT has not been able to secure a pay proposal nor a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising."