Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three days of national strike next week, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

The action will take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Timetables for the six days affected by the strikes can be found at: northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

While there will be an uplift in services on days that fall in-between strikes dates, the knock-on effects and fleet displacement implications have forced Northern to advise its passengers 'Do Not Travel' next week.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve done everything we can to offer people across the North of England a skeleton service – but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.”

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

In short, the skeleton timetable comprises hourly services between 8am and 6pm from:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate.

Leeds to York via Micklefield.

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square.

Leeds to Skipton.

Leeds to Ilkley.

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square.

Skipton to Bradord Forster Square.

Darlington to Saltburn.