Leeds rail services reduced as Northern unveil new train timetable - due this Sunday

The new schedules are designed to deliver better reliability and punctuality for customers.
Read More
On the majority of routes, Northern will maintain service levels established in December 2021 and some routes will see increased seat capacity and service uplifts.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.
“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”
A small number of services have been removed on the following routes:
Skipton – Leeds / Bradford
Hull – Leeds – Halifax
Leeds – Sheffield - Nottingham
Leeds – Sheffield via Dearne
These shall include nine separate changes impacting upon travellers in and out of Leeds.
These are the Leeds services affected:
Ilkley to Leeds / Bradford: Withdrawal of 07:56 Ilkley to Leeds and 08:33 Leeds to Ilkley
York - Harrogate - Leeds: Withdrawal of 06:59, 16:29 & 19:29 Leeds to York and 08:47, 18:13 & 21:10 York to Leeds as well as 22:39 Leeds to Harrogate service.
As part of the new schedule, these are the changes that will be introduced on other routes across England:
North West
Improved calling patterns at Adlington and Blackrod
Additional services to Blackpool and Cumbria from July
Additional services on the Hope Valley line
Slightly reduced number of services on the Manchester Piccadilly-New Mills Central route
Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line
North East
A small number of services removed on the Whitby - Middlesbrough line
Additional services added between Darlington and Saltburn
Yorkshire
Significant uplift on Yorkshire Wolds Coast line, between Bridlington and Hull
Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line
Tricia added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables ahead of the changes this Sunday, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.”
Northern is the UK’s second largest train operator, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.