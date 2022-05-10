Leeds rail services reduced as Northern unveil new train timetable - due this Sunday

Train operator, Northern’s new timetable comes into effect this Sunday (15 May) with multiple changes due for Leeds links.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:30 pm

The new schedules are designed to deliver better reliability and punctuality for customers.

On the majority of routes, Northern will maintain service levels established in December 2021 and some routes will see increased seat capacity and service uplifts.

These shall include nine separate changes impacting upon travellers in and out of Leeds.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

A small number of services have been removed on the following routes:

IlkleyLeeds / Bradford

Skipton – Leeds / Bradford

YorkHarrogate – Leeds

Hull – Leeds – Halifax

Leeds – Sheffield - Nottingham

Leeds – Sheffield via Dearne

These are the Leeds services affected:

Ilkley to Leeds / Bradford: Withdrawal of 07:56 Ilkley to Leeds and 08:33 Leeds to Ilkley

York - Harrogate - Leeds: Withdrawal of 06:59, 16:29 & 19:29 Leeds to York and 08:47, 18:13 & 21:10 York to Leeds as well as 22:39 Leeds to Harrogate service.

As part of the new schedule, these are the changes that will be introduced on other routes across England:

North West

Improved calling patterns at Adlington and Blackrod

Additional services to Blackpool and Cumbria from July

Additional services on the Hope Valley line

Slightly reduced number of services on the Manchester Piccadilly-New Mills Central route

Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line

North East

A small number of services removed on the Whitby - Middlesbrough line

Additional services added between Darlington and Saltburn

Yorkshire

Significant uplift on Yorkshire Wolds Coast line, between Bridlington and Hull

Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line

Tricia added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables ahead of the changes this Sunday, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.”

Northern is the UK’s second largest train operator, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

