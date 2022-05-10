Leeds traffic cop forced to run onto motorway as driver 'follows sat nav' the wrong way down the M621

The incident occurred as police put a road closure in place at junction 2A Holbeck Moor of the M621.

PC Martin Willis, took to social media this morning to marvel at the occurrence while sharing a video of the incident.

"Trying to put a closure on a motorway can at times be a bit tricky.... even when you've physically blocked the lanes with your vehicles and are directing traffic off and up a slip road." he tweeted.

"However, it's not often you get vehicles then coming the wrong way down the slip road."

In the video, a car can be seen pulling off onto the slip road and then off again in an attempt to cut through.

As Martin races out to speak to the driver through his window another car can be seen travelling down the slip road and onto the main M621 carriageway in the wrong direction.

Traffic heading up the slip road can be seen pulling out of the way to avoid the oncoming car.

Responding to another user querying the excuse used Martin replied: