Leeds motorists warned of likely delays as busy Richardshaw Lane set for 10 day closure

Repairs will close the busy stretch of road in both directions.

Yorkshire Water say repair work will be carried out during the school holidays, starting on Monday, August 1, and are expected to last ten days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urgent repairs will close the busy stretch of road in both directions. Picture: Google.

Workers will permanently replace four manhole covers near the roundabout at the bottom of Richardshaw Lane.

“We will be working on Richardshaw Lane to replace concrete chambers underneath the roundabout, which form part of the sewer network. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause, but our teams will be working hard to minimise disruption,” a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told the YEP.

"Part of the work will be the laying of new concrete, which takes time to cure, so there may be times when our teams are not present on site during the 10 day closure.”

Advanced signage is in place locally to warn motorists of the works and Yorkshire Water have been in direct contact with affected residents and local businesses.

“We have worked with the local authority highways teams on the closure, placed signs in the area ahead of the work starting so people who use the route regularly are aware of the closures, and have contacted customers locally to inform them.” Yorkshire Water confirmed.