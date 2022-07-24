Bus services using Bishopgate Street, pictured, and New Station Street have moved to new stops elsewhere in the city centre. Picture: Tony Johnson

Services using Bishopgate Street and New Station Street have moved permanently to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street from Sunday 24 July.

Posters have been placed on the existing bus stops and people will be on hand to advise passengers of the changes set out below.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Neville Street is closed inbound to vehicles travelling towards the station from 5am on Monday 25 July until 10pm on Friday 29 July, due to urgent works as part of the Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway Scheme.

A diversion will be in place from the traffic lights on Neville Street near the Hilton hotel, taking vehicles along Sovereign Street, Swinegate and Bishopgate Street.

Outbound traffic along Neville Street out of the city will be unaffected.

The footpath on the eastern side of Neville Street will also be closed during these works but the footpath on the western side will be open.

A map produced by West Yorkshire Metro showing the stops being used by the services from now on.

The council says the urgent works are essential to complete drainage connections and ensure safety for those carrying out the works and the general public using the highway.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “We are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum and we thank everyone for their patience. The closures are necessary to make it safer for the operatives and the public.

“The city remains very much open, and if you normally use these routes we would encourage you to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys or follow diversionary routes where you can.”

Which services are moving to new bus stops in Leeds city centre?

The following services have now stopped using the current Bishopgate Street stops:

1, 1B to Lawnswood/Headingley Campus will use City Square stop E (Infirmary Street). 14 to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A.

The following services have now stopped using their current New Station Street stops:

4, 4F to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A. 5, 5A to Leeds General Infirmary will use station B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square). 16, 16A to Pudsey will use Wellington Street stop A. 19, 19A to Tinshill/Ireland Wood will use Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square). A1 to Leeds Bradford Airport will use Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square). The 874 875 DalesBus services will be going from Station stop B (new stop on Boar Lane near City Square).

The following services have now stopped using their current Boar Lane stops:

PR3 will no longer use stop Trinity O on Boar Lane, this service will now use Trinity K on Lower Briggate. Services 7, 7A & 7S will set down at Trinity O on Boar Lane.

What roadworks and events in Leeds are causing disruption this week?

The following services are all being diverted or disrupted due to roadworks or events in the week ahead:

Armley, Armley Gyratory: Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 42, 86 and 87 affected. Armley Gyratory roadworks from 8pm on Friday 29 July to 5am on on Monday 1 August. bus services will be diverted. Armley, Green Hill Road: Services 16 16A diverting via Stanningley Road, Armley Ridge Road and Town End due to roadworks from Friday 29 July to Monday 1 August, 8am-6pm. Bramley, Bell Lane: Service 80 affected. Road closed due to resurfacing works until Tuesday 26 July, weekdays only, 9am-3.30pm. Burley In Wharfedale, Midgley Road: Service 962 affected. Buses diverting due to roadworks. Farnley, Water Lane: Service 80 affected. Road closed due to roadworks until Friday 29 July, 9.30am-3pm. Garforth, Bar Lane: Service 175 diverted via Church Lane and Main Street. Northern Gas Networks work from Thursday 28 July to Wednesday 31 August. Leeds city centre, Neville Street: Services 1, 1B, 116, 118, 118A, 118S, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203 and X17 affected. Neville Street (Dark Arches) towards Leeds city centre closed due to roadworks from 5am on Monday 25 July to 10pm on Friday 29 July. Leeds dock, Chadwick Street, Carlisle Road and Clarence Road: Service 29 affected. Diversions to be advised due to British Transplant Games, 6pm-8pm. Kirkstall, Kirkstall Lane: Services 49 and 91 affected. Diversion due to City Fibre works causing one way closure towards Headingley until Friday July 29, 7pm-11pm. M621, Junction 7: Wakefield Road A61/A639 onto Junction 7 M621. Highways England works Major disruption due to lane closures and temporary lights due to Highways England scheme. Arriva services severely disrupted at times due to congestion through these works. Middleton, Middleton Lane: Services 46, 47, 47A, 118, 118A and 118S affected. Middleton Lane closed due to Yorkshire Water works from Monday 25 July to Friday 19 August. Moortown, Stonegate Road: Service 7A affected. Stonegate Road closed for utility works until Monday 1 August, 9.30am-3.30pm each day. Morley, Bridge Street: Services 52 205 425 425A 427 affected. Burst water main, diversions in place. Scotchman Lane, Morley: Service 201 affected. Diverts via Howley Park Road and Britannia Road due to Northern Gas Networks works. Wednesday 27 July to Tuesday 17 August. Pudsey, Inghams Avenue: Service 4 affected. Inghams Avenue closed due to roadworks until Tuesday 26 July, 9.30-3pm each day. Scholes, Leeds Road: Services 11A and 64 affected. Closed due to roadworks until Thursday 27 July, 7pm-6am. Thorpe Park, The Springs and Thorpe Park Approach: Services X26 and X27 affected. Bus stops at The Springs and Thorpe Park Approach will not be in use until September 2022 due to roadworks.