Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Leeds
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 08:41
First Bus issue travel advice
Bin collection times moved due to heatwave
Get your bins out early! The decision has been made to protect bin crews from the heat.
Warning to avoid trains if possible
Northern have issued a network-wide warning, urging people only to travel by rail if essential.
Hourly forecasts
Click below for a handy breakdown of the forecasts for throughout the day.
Potential for records to be broken
Forecasters have predicted temperatures in Leeds could surpass the hottest-ever recorded day in the UK.
