Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Leeds

Leeds has been issued a red warning for extreme heat across Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 18th July 2022, 7:29 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 7:49 am

Scroll down for live updates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Scorching heat has been forecasted. Credit: James Hardisty

Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Leeds

Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 08:41

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 08:41

First Bus issue travel advice

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 07:40

Bin collection times moved due to heatwave

Get your bins out early! The decision has been made to protect bin crews from the heat.

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 06:40

Warning to avoid trains if possible

Northern have issued a network-wide warning, urging people only to travel by rail if essential.

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 06:35

Hourly forecasts

Click below for a handy breakdown of the forecasts for throughout the day.

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/weather/leeds-heatwave-hour-by-hour-met-office-weather-forecast-as-city-set-for-record-breaking-temperatures-3771513

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 06:22

Potential for records to be broken

Forecasters have predicted temperatures in Leeds could surpass the hottest-ever recorded day in the UK.

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/weather/heatwave-in-leeds-could-beat-hottest-ever-recorded-uk-temperature-this-week-3771366?amp

Home
Page 1 of 1