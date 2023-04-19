News you can trust since 1890
A1 Leeds northbound: Warning for West Yorkshire drivers as Wentbridge viaduct to shut for emergency repairs

National Highways is closing the A1 northbound near Leeds for emergency surfacing repair works.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The overnight repairs will be made after a pothole was found on the bridge deck at Wentbridge viaduct. A temporary repair has already been carried out, with the permanent repair due to take place on Thursday night (April 20).

This section of road is currently in contraflow on the northbound carriageway to enable a major programme of work currently taking between Ferrybridge and Barnsdale Bar.

The northbound lane will be closed between 8pm on Thursday and 6am the following day. The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

The overnight repairs will be made after a pothole was found on the bridge deck. Picture: GoogleThe overnight repairs will be made after a pothole was found on the bridge deck. Picture: Google
Fully-signed diversions are in place throughout the work. Arrangements are in place to ensure safe and easy access to any properties close to the A1 where the scheme is taking place.

Drivers planning to travel in the area are advised to allow more time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

