Drivers in Leeds are facing major delays on the M62 starting this weekend. Work will get under way to replace central steel barriers on the M62 stretching over three miles between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse).

National Highways has warned motorists to allow more time for their journey during the works. Lanes are expected to be closed 24 hours, for seven days a week for around three weeks.

Installation of the easternmost part of the barrier will start on Sunday (May 21), during which the current lane closures will be extended for around half a mile before the junction 29 exit slip road to the centre of the junction for safety reasons.

Around 2.5 miles of central barrier will be upgraded on the M1 between junction 42 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Bille Isle) and junction 7 (Stourton) on the M621 at the same time.

Daniel Edwards, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We are working hard to complete these vital improvements as soon as possible to reduce longer-term disruption. By carrying out the work during the day as well as overnight, we will be able to finish this part of the scheme in three weeks instead of the six weeks it would take if we had done it during overnight closures only.

“We’re aware that the barrier upgrades, which have been taking place since January, have already caused disruption, especially during peak hours. Unfortunately, we are expecting this to result in further delays to journeys on this section of the M62, especially during afternoon peak travel periods.

The roadwork is expected to last for three weeks starting Sunday May 21.

We’re strongly advising drivers to allow extra time to travel, or to find alternative routes if this is at all possible"Once again, we would like to thank everyone for their patience while this essential work is completed."