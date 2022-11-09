Leeds Crown Point: Five days of major roadworks on A653 Dewsbury Road to repair 'gas escape' in city centre
There will emergency roadworks in Leeds city centre from Saturday, November 12 as a result of a gas escape in urgent need of repair.
Northern Gas need to repair an escape below the Dewsbury Road carriageway. To allow for this work to be completed, from 5am on November 12, the A653 Dewsbury Road/Meadow Lane will be restricted and diversions will be in place. It is hoped the repair will have been completed before Wednesday, November 16.
The works coincide with the ongoing programme of improvements being made across the city, including at City Square and the Armley Gyratory. Leeds City Council have encouraged people travelling out of the city to use junction four instead of junction three of the M621 and the motorway network.
Gary Bartlett, Leeds City Council’s chief officer highways and transportation, said: “The unplanned emergency works have created unavoidable additional pressure on our city’s roads, and we thank people for their patience. At the same time we are encouraging people to plan their journeys in advance, either by allowing extra time or using alternative methods of travel.
“We will be publishing updates on our social media channels, and you can find diversionary routes at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead and the national one.network system.”
A map of alternative routes that avoid using junction three of the M621 leading on to the route towards City Square has been produced, along with directions to a number of key destinations. Details of ongoing works around Leeds city centre are available on the planning ahead webpage.