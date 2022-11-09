Northern Gas need to repair an escape below the Dewsbury Road carriageway. To allow for this work to be completed, from 5am on November 12, the A653 Dewsbury Road/Meadow Lane will be restricted and diversions will be in place. It is hoped the repair will have been completed before Wednesday, November 16.

The works coincide with the ongoing programme of improvements being made across the city, including at City Square and the Armley Gyratory. Leeds City Council have encouraged people travelling out of the city to use junction four instead of junction three of the M621 and the motorway network.

Gary Bartlett, Leeds City Council’s chief officer highways and transportation, said: “The unplanned emergency works have created unavoidable additional pressure on our city’s roads, and we thank people for their patience. At the same time we are encouraging people to plan their journeys in advance, either by allowing extra time or using alternative methods of travel.

“We will be publishing updates on our social media channels, and you can find diversionary routes at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead and the national one.network system.”