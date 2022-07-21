How long Armley Gyratory will be closed for as Leeds Council shuts it from Friday

Leeds council have urged people to plan ahead for journeys this weekend as Armley Gyratory prepares for partial closure.

The partial northbound closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday 22 July until 5.30am on Monday 25 July.

Canal Street (from Gloucester Terrace) inbound towards the city centre and along Wellington Road will be closed off to all vehicles, and there will be several diversion routes in place across the weekend.

Bus services 86 and 87 will be diverted towards St James's Hospital from Green Lane, via Tong Road, Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road to Domestic Street omitting Wellington Road. Towards Copley Hill will be the normal route.

Elsewhere Hall Lane, Farnley will be closed due to utility works while Bell Lane, Bramley will remain closed due to resurfacing works.

For those travelling into the city centre, Armley Gyratory has strongly recommend using public transport or park and ride sites at Elland Road, Stourton and Temple Green.

With almost 4,000 spaces at these locations, these park and ride sites will be more reliable than driving into the city centre: