Blueprints for the Mercure Wetherby site off Leeds Road have been submitted to Leeds City Council, and also include a care home and senior living accommodation.

The supermarket giant announced the plans earlier this year, and now claim more than 70 per cent of respondents were in support of the plans.

However, some local residents have hit back, claiming the site would be “marred” by the site of a Lidl.

An artist's impression of how the scheme could look.

Springfield Healthcare, which submitted the plans, said Lidl is committed to providing “greater access to high quality and affordable products”.

The new supermarket would include a 1,392 square metre sales area, in-store bakery and customer toilets. It would also feature solar panels installed on the roof, while excess heat from the refrigeration system will be used to heat the store.

The store would be accompanied by an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s, provided by Springfield Healthcare. It is expected to create 120 “local full and part time job opportunities”.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We are encouraged by the positive response from the local community with the majority of respondents supporting the plans and would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to send us their feedback.

"We have listened to feedback received and made changes to the plans where possible including the removal of the pedestrian access from Micklethwaite Grove.”

But not everyone is happy with the plans.

Following the submission of plans to Leeds City Council one nearby resident of the scheme wrote a letter of objection, stating: “It is my considered opinion that Wetherby would benefit more from an attractively built hotel on the proposed site, in place of the rather run‐down Mercure Hotel building which currently occupies the plot.

“It would provide decent accommodation for visitors to our pleasant market town, in addition to offering a much better approach view of Wetherby from the motorway access road.

“Given the population of Wetherby, we are not in need of additional supermarket provision, particularly as such provision would greatly increase traffic flow at the potentially dangerous approach to the roundabout.”

Another rounded off their letter: “My final objection is that our beautiful historic market town’s approach would be marred by an eyesore that would be Lidl.”

It followed a local campaign group Better Wetherby claiming many town centres had experienced "decline” in recent years, suggesting Lidl might have the same effect on Wetherby.

Graeme Lee at Springfield added: “Creating care homes in the heart of communities is important to us and Wetherby will be no different. With sustainability at the forefront of our future business plans, the Wetherby site will be innovative and set to be an exemplar development within the sector. Due to the design and sustainability measures, the combined utility bills for the eco-homes will be minimal, which is vital in the current economic climate.

“We are pleased to be working with Lidl on this site and look forward to becoming a part of the local community in the future.”