As construction work begins to introduce a new 24-hour East Parade bus gate, coming into operation on June 19. Works, which get underway on May 15, will also see changes to a section of East Parade to make it two-way to traffic.

Calverley Street will also see changes from one-way northbound to two-way and the bus gate on Infirmary Street will also be reinstated

These form part of Leeds City Council plans to make City Square people-first by removing general through-traffic away from the city centre. This next phase will facilitate works to the immediate area in front of the Queens Hotel to create a new pick up and drop off facility, with limited access, due to be completed by August.

They form part of Leeds City Council plans to make City Square people-first. Picture: LCC

Coun Helen Hayden, council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The works on City Square represent a major change for the highway network in the city centre, and we continue to work hard to manage this as effectively as possible, minimising disruption and ensuring the safety of those working on site and members of the public.

"At the same time we would like to thank those who have begun using different routes or changed the way they travel into the city centre.

“The work now enters the final phase, which supports our ambition to create infrastructure and spaces which favour healthier and more sustainable methods of travel, diverting some general traffic away from the city centre. The bus gate at East Parade helps to divert traffic away from areas such as Whitehall Road and The Headrow, creating safer and more attractive places to walk and cycle.”

City Square works started in September 2022, with the initial closure of City Square to through traffic. Works have continued around the area including closing to traffic the Quebec Street access to City Square and in January King Street and Thirsk Row became two-way.