From Sunday, January 8 2023 King Street and Thirsk Row are becoming two-way, these form part of Leeds City Council’s plans to make City Square people-first by removing general through-traffic away from the area. This next phase will facilitate works to the area in front of the Queens Hotel.

There will also no longer be vehicle access to Wellington Street. Buses and taxis will need to travel via Infirmary Street and Kings Street to access Wellington Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside King Street and Thirsk Row becoming two-way for traffic, King Street will have a new southbound 24-hour bus gate.

There will also no longer be vehicle access to Wellington Street.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“I know that no one likes road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving. We’re working as fast as we can to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to let everyone know about these significant changes on King Street, Thirsk Row and around City Square happening by 8 January. We’ve planned these works to coincide with reduced peak traffic, after the Christmas break.

“King Street and Thirsk Row becoming two-way is a major change in the city centre. For road safety purposes, we’re putting in place signage and other measures to help pedestrians who should take extra care when crossing these roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since November works have started on the removal, alteration and replacement of existing road markings, traffic islands, signage, and signals. Some of the works will be completed before the Christmas break. The final alterations can only be done immediately prior to the change in the period before January 8.

From Wednesday, January 4 along Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, Quebec Street and King Street, a series of lane and road closures will take place. During the final 24-hours prior to the switchover, there will be further closures, however most of the works will not close the full section of road.

Advertisement Hide Ad