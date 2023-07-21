Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds City Square: 'Merry' drunks are 'stealing road signs' on nights out in city centre

“Merry” Saturday night revellers are confusing drivers by pinching roadworks signs around Leeds city centre, it’s been claimed.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The city council says there are around 70 road signs across Leeds advising motorists of the long-running works at City Square.

But some Sunday morning drivers are being taken by surprise by the works, because they’ve been moved by drinkers on a post-pub meander, a scrutiny meeting was told on Wednesday.

The long-running council-led City Square works are set to end next month, to the relief of local drivers.

Roadworks around Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street, City Square, Leeds.Roadworks around Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street, City Square, Leeds.
Roadworks around Bishopgate Street, Wellington Street, City Square, Leeds.

It means there will soon be less disruption to the surrounding roads, although Network Rail will still be doing their own works around that area, as the front of Leeds Station is being upgraded.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, Labour councillor Sharon Hamilton said: “Sometimes at the weekend some of those signs are moved by people who are merry, if that’s the word I can use.

“Sometimes the following morning people complain and say the signs aren’t there. Can we ensure that when we’re doing roadworks, the signs are checked following the merriment at weekends?”

In response, the council’s chief highways officer, Gary Bartlett said: “With all major schemes, as with City Square at the moment, (contractors Balfour Beatty) have a traffic management operating company whose role it is to manage the signs.

“I can check with colleagues to make sure that they are checking Monday morning and on Sundays. But they should be doing that as a matter of course.”

