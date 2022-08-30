Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preliminary works to transform City Square into what the council describes as a more “people-first environment” are due to begin soon.

Traffic management works will divert all through-traffic away from City Square, ahead of its permanent closure to traffic in February 2023.

The council says the move will help to create a world-class gateway to the city centre and make it an even safer place to live, work and visit.

City Square is being closed to through-traffic. Picture: Steve Riding

It has said that increasing levels of traffic management are needed in order to finish the necessary works in time for the permanent closure, keep buses moving, and ensure the safety of the public and workers on site.

When is City Square closing to traffic?

From Sunday September 4, diversions to traffic travelling north into the city centre along Neville Street, Bishopgate Street and Swinegate will be in place.

Vehicular access through City Square on Wellington Street past the railway station and The Queens Hotel will be restricted to local property access only, once the works start in September, until the permanent closure comes into effect next year.

Leeds City Council has produced this map showing the diversions that will be in place.

How can drivers drop off people at the Leeds City Station?

Drivers who want to access the station’s pick-up/drop-off in Aire Street will need to approach from the Whitehall Road direction instead of driving through City Square.

General vehicular access will still be permitted to Lower Basinghall Street from Bishopgate Street for localised access and designated blue badge parking bays, as at present.

Council advice for drivers

Drivers who normally travel into the city centre along this route are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.

The council is also urging drivers to consider alternative ways to travel including:

This could include:

- Using Park and Ride schemes such as Stourton, Elland Road and Temple Green.

- Travelling by bus or rail.

- Cycling or walking into the city.

Those who can travel to their destination without driving through the city centre are encouraged to consider a number of diversionary routes which involve using junctions 2 and 4 of the M621.