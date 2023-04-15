News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre parking: Whitehall Road car park spaces disappear as work begins on new flats

Dozens of Leeds city centre parking spaces have disappeared as work looks set to begin on a new housing development.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

Around two-thirds of CitiPark’s Whitehall Road site is now out of bounds, meaning even fewer options for drivers hoping to park in the western end of the city centre. The number of spaces in that area have steadily fallen in recent years as brownfield sites off Whitehall Road and Globe Road once used as car parks are redeveloped with offices and apartment buildings.

Parking spaces once available opposite the CitiPark site have gradually been disappearing as the Wellington Place scheme continues to grow, while former car parks off Globe Road are being built upon as part of CEG’s Temple development. Land on the corner of Whitehall Road and Globe Road that was once a car park is also earmarked as the site of a £177m project featuring residential and commercial space across eight buildings.

Signage displayed at the CitiPark site had advised drivers that the number of spaces would be reducing due to “planning requirements” and directed them to the company’s other car parks at the Merrion Centre and Leeds Dock. Around a third of the previous spaces are still available the Whitehall Road site.

Around two-thirds of CitiPark's Whitehall Road site is now out of bounds.

The area now closed to the public will become home to two new apartment blocks, measuring 19 and 16 storeys respectively. The scheme by developer Glenbrook was fiercely opposed by residents in neighbouring flats who said the new buildings would overshadow their own living quarters and create more traffic on the roads. However, the scheme was given the green light by councillors in December.

Related topics:Leeds