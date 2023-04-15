Around two-thirds of CitiPark’s Whitehall Road site is now out of bounds, meaning even fewer options for drivers hoping to park in the western end of the city centre. The number of spaces in that area have steadily fallen in recent years as brownfield sites off Whitehall Road and Globe Road once used as car parks are redeveloped with offices and apartment buildings.

Parking spaces once available opposite the CitiPark site have gradually been disappearing as the Wellington Place scheme continues to grow, while former car parks off Globe Road are being built upon as part of CEG’s Temple development. Land on the corner of Whitehall Road and Globe Road that was once a car park is also earmarked as the site of a £177m project featuring residential and commercial space across eight buildings.

Signage displayed at the CitiPark site had advised drivers that the number of spaces would be reducing due to “planning requirements” and directed them to the company’s other car parks at the Merrion Centre and Leeds Dock. Around a third of the previous spaces are still available the Whitehall Road site.

