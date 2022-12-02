Developers Glenbrook are now set to begin building two blocks, measuring 19 and 16 storeys respectively, on the car park on Whitehall Road, close to Leeds’ train station.

Objectors from the neighbouring flats on Whitehall Road had fought against the proposals, as they said the development would overshadow their own living quarters and create more traffic on the roads.

But a planning committee narrowly voted in favour of the plans on Thursday, by a margin of six to five, after being told by officers that the application complied with Leeds City Council policies.

In recent weeks, Glenbrook had agreed to designate some of the flats as “affordable housing” and install play equipment in the green space that will be created as part of the scheme.

Those adjustments were made following criticism from councillors at a meeting last month.

But concerns remained about the mix of housing on the site, with many elected members concerned that only 10 per cent of the apartments will be three-bed homes, while more than half will be one-beds.

Morley Borough Independent (MBI) councillor Robert Finnigan said: “We know that in terms of creating cohesive communities, if you have too many one-beds, then you get a revolving community and you get turnover that undermines that sense of community.

“How we can create cohesive communities by accepting this development is totally and utterly beyond me.”

Labour councillor Peter Carlill said he too was unhappy with several aspects of the application, likening it to the totting up of minor errors on a driving test.

But he predicted that if the development was rejected, it would probably be overturned on appeal, which would cost the council legal fees.

That view was echoed by several other members.