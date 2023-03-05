Look out across the skyline in Leeds city centre and it won’t take long before you spot the cranes towering over the many construction sites currently in operation.
Much of the activity at present is focused on the western end of the city centre, with the continuing development of Wellington Place and a number of brownfield sites off Whitehall Road. Another major focus is the South Bank area that lies to the south of Leeds City Station, including the Aire Park scheme.
Here we take a look at 10 of the sites where construction is already under way or expected to start soon.
1. Straits Aire student accommodation
Development specialist Urban Group (York) Ltd has finished demolition work at 26-34 Merrion Street, which was formerly home to the Blue Coyote nightclub. Now work is beginning on the foundations of the £15m nine-storey Straits Aire student accommodation scheme. It will include 88 boutique en-suite studios once complete.
2. Aire Park
Vastint UK held a topping out ceremony on February 22 to celebrate the completion of the structures for the first two buildings in its Aire Park scheme. Ranging in height from six to eight storeys, the two buildings will contain office and retail space able to accommodate up to 2,500 workers. They are scheduled to be ready for occupation by the end of the year.
3. City Square House
Law firm DLA Piper has a commissioned an £85m office development near Leeds City Station that will become home to 600 of its staff. Construction work is progressing rapidly at the site between Wellington Street and Aire Street. City Square House is expected to be completed in autumn 2023.
4. The Junction
The Junction comprises 665 apartments across five blocks, which are currently being developed by Highline Investments on land off Whitehall Road. The scheme includes the creation of a park on top of the old Monk Bridge viaduct and there are also plans to revitalise the arches below with music, shopping, and food and drink.
