The number 9 service, which runs from Horsforth to the White Rose Shopping Centre, is being re-routed to stop along Calverley Lane and Leeds and Bradford road in Bramley.

The service was picked up by Yorkshire Buses after previous operator First withdrew it at the end of March.

Alongside several other services across Leeds, First also pulled the 508 earlier this year, which had served Bramley, causing disruption to local people who’d relied on the bus to get around.

Bramley and Stanningley’s new Labour councillor Tom Hinchcliffe, who last week hinted at news of the re-routing, welcomed confirmation of the move.

He said: “This is great news for our community, who have been left without a bus service to Horsforth on Calverley Lane and Leeds and Bradford Road since the beginning of March.

“Local residents have been let down by First Bus, which shamefully withdrew its number 14 and 508 services from Bramley and Stanningley, but I’m pleased our campaign to restore some services is beginning to be heard.

Councillor Hinchcliffe added: “I’d like to thank Yorkshire Buses for their support in arranging this new service and look forward to working with them to secure more services for Bramley and Stanningley in the near future.

“Whilst this is only a partial victory, there is still much more work to be done and our local team will continue to campaign for better connectivity for local residents.”