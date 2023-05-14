First Bus is making a number of changes to it services, with some being withdrawn entirely and others operating on new schedules from Sunday 21 May. Elsewhere, roadworks will be the cause of disruption to services. West Yorkshire Metro is advising passengers of the following service updates:

9 White Rose Centre • Garforth • Seacroft • King Lane • Horsforth

Mon 22 May 2023

Operated by Squarepeg

The Monday to Friday frequency will be increased from approx. every 90 minutes to hourly, however the evening journey extension to Wortley will be withdrawn. Saturday journeys will be unchanged.

9S Horsforth • Pudsey • White Rose Centre

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by First

This service (one Monday to Friday morning journey) will be withdrawn. Yorkshire Buses service 9 provides an alternative journey operating at a similar time.

62 Keighley • Steeton • Silsden • Ilkley

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

Some journeys will be retimed by 5 to10 minutes. Early morning journeys will be transferred from service 66.

64 Ilkley • Skipton

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

School journeys previously numbered V64 will be incorporated. The frequency will be reduced to two-hourly.

66 Keighley • Steeton • Silsden • Skipton

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

Early morning journeys via Silsden will be renumbered to service 62.

67 Keighley • Cullingworth • Thornton • Bradford

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

Some journeys will be retimed by 5 minutes. The Monday to Friday 0810 journey from Cullingworth to Bradford will be withdrawn.

74A Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Burnsall • Linton • Grassington • Hebden

Mon 22 May 2023

Operated by North Yorkshire Council

The 1210 Grassington to Hebden and 1215 Hebden to Grassington short journeys will be withdrawn.

128 Wakefield • Lupset • Horbury • Middlestown • Overton

Sun 28 May 2023

Operated by Station Coaches

Service 128 will be withdrawn. Arriva service 232 provides an alternative hourly link between Wakefield, Lupset, Horbury, Middlestown and Overton.

820 821 Keighley • Shipley • Otley • Pateley Bridge • Scar House

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

The summer Sunday DalesBus service will commence.

K2 K3 Keighley • Braithwaite Circular

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

A minor timetable change will be introduced. On weekdays, the 0855 K3 journey will depart 5 minutes earlier at 0850.

K9 Keighley • Bracken Bank Circular

Sun 21 May 2023

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

There will be a minor timetable change to slightly retime the Monday to Friday 1712 journey.

Current bus alerts

Armley, Town Street (Leeds)

Services affected: 16 & 16A

Town Street, Armley closed due to roadworks from Tuesday 9 May to Friday 2 June 0930 - 1500 each day.

Bramhope, Breary Lane (Leeds)

Services affected: 940

Breary Lane closed due to roadworks from Monday 15 May to Wednesday 17 May 0800 - 1800 each day.

Garforth, Aberford Road/M1 Roundabout (Leeds)

Services affected: 164

Aberford Road/M1 Roundabout, Garforth closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 15 May to Friday 26 May 2000 - 0600 each evening.

Leeds City Centre, Aire Street, Wellington Street and King Street (Leeds)

Services affected: 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 75, 81, 229, 254, 255, A1 and X11

From Sunday 8 January 2023 Aire Street, Wellington Street, King Street and Thirsk Row will be affected as part of the City Square Highways Improvements.

Leeds City Centre, Lower Briggate (Leeds)

Services affected: 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52

Lower Briggate, Leeds closed due to roadworks from 2130 - 2330 Tuesday 23 May.

Leeds, Crown Point Road (Leeds)

Services affected: 29, 47 and 74