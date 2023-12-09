Leeds buses: Number 9 service to White Rose scrapped again as Yorkshire Buses revises timetables
and live on Freeview channel 276
The number 9 service, which connects Horsforth to the White Rose, was first placed under threat in March as one of the routes First Bus was to axe, due to low passenger numbers.
Yorkshire Buses saved the service at the last hour, taking over the route. But it has now been announced that the bus operator will cancel the route from Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: “Yorkshire Buses have advised that this service is no longer viable for them and will be withdrawn. The Combined Authority are currently looking at options to mitigate this withdrawal. Service 9 operated by SquarePeg is not affected.”
It’s part of a fresh set of bus service changes that have been announced across West Yorkshire today.
The Yorkshire Buses service number 29, from the White Rose Centre to Horsforth, will also be revised from Friday December 22.
It will operate between Atkinson Street (Hunslet), Leeds Dock and Leeds University only, and on school days only, every hour from 7.30am to 8.30pm.
The route had only been expanded in July to serve Headingley, Holt Park and Horsforth, and will no longer travel further than Leeds University.