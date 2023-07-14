The announcement from operator Yorkshire Buses that Line 29 will widen its route will likely please its regular users. It currently serves Leeds Dock, Leeds Bus Station and Leeds Universities – but from July 24, will continue to Headingley, Holt Park and Horsforth.

Running from the White Rose Shopping Centre, the route in full will take in: Hunslet Centre, Leeds Dock, Leeds Bus Station, Leeds City Centre, Albion Street the Merrion Centre for The LGI, Leeds Universities, Hyde Park, Headingley, West Park, Holt Park Horsforth Station and Horsforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will run from Monday to Saturday through most part of the day, arriving every hour.

The changes mean that the service will be expanding its route to take in the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: James Hardisty.