Yorkshire Buses announces changes in Leeds for Line 29 as bus route set to take in White Rose Shopping Centre

A busy bus line is set to expand its service, taking in more stops between Horsforth and the White Rose Shopping Centre.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The announcement from operator Yorkshire Buses that Line 29 will widen its route will likely please its regular users. It currently serves Leeds Dock, Leeds Bus Station and Leeds Universities – but from July 24, will continue to Headingley, Holt Park and Horsforth.

Running from the White Rose Shopping Centre, the route in full will take in: Hunslet Centre, Leeds Dock, Leeds Bus Station, Leeds City Centre, Albion Street the Merrion Centre for The LGI, Leeds Universities, Hyde Park, Headingley, West Park, Holt Park Horsforth Station and Horsforth.

Buses will run from Monday to Saturday through most part of the day, arriving every hour.

The changes mean that the service will be expanding its route to take in the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: James Hardisty.The changes mean that the service will be expanding its route to take in the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: James Hardisty.
The changes mean that the service will be expanding its route to take in the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: James Hardisty.

Single, daily, weekly and monthly tickets will be available from the driver and all Metro issued products and Elderly Citizens passes will also be accepted. The full timetable details can be found at the Yorkshire Buses website.

