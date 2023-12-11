Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was announced recently that the number 9 service, which connects Horsforth to the White Rose shopping centre, has been scrapped for the second time this year.

The route was first put under threat in March over low passenger numbers – but to the relief of many, Yorkshire Buses stepped in at the last minute to take over the running of the service.

Now, it’s been announced that the bus operator will cancel the route from Christmas Eve this year.

That decision has been met with disappointment from those who use it, with many venting online that the loss of the bus will cause them difficulties.

They include Sarah Webster, who said: “I use this every week to get to Asda in Pudsey. Without it I am totally stuck.”

Janis Ferreno agreed, adding: “It seems that only people who drive have the privilege to visit these large shopping centres.”

Sarah Tench said: “In the age of climate change and pollution – not to mention financial hardships – buses are a lifeline for some and it shouldn't just be a decision based on viability, it should be a council led service that provides a service. Many college students use that route.”

Pamela Carter said: “Now we will need to drive there. So much for trying to get car numbers down on roads. It has always been well used when I’ve been on it.”

Jean Wilson said: “This is a nightmare. That bus route was essential for students who attend the college next door to White Rose Shopping Centre. How do they get to college now?”

In a statement, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority confirmed that Yorkshire Buses had advised the service was “no longer viable”. The authority said it would look at options to “mitigate this withdrawal”.

The bus operator said that passenger numbers have grown by 32% since it started the service – but that because of a rise in app sales of tickets, rather than traditional payments, Yorkshire Buses receives either no payment or “a very small percentage”.

A spokesperson added: “Following the latest payments made for ticket sales outside of our control, it has become clear these do not meet the actual numbers of customers being carried (even though we have provided evidence of this) and we have reluctantly had to make a commercial decision to cease operating services 9 and 29 (to prevent any further financial impact this has already had on our business).”

The move comes as part of a fresh set of bus service changes that were announced across the region last week.

The Yorkshire Buses service number 29, from the White Rose Centre to Horsforth, will also be revised from December 22.

It will operate between Atkinson Street in Hunslet, Leeds Dock and Leeds University only, and on school days only, every hour from 7.30am to 8.30pm.