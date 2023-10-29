Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Leeds buses: Full list of timetable service changes from today including Otley, Wetherby and Cross Gates

A fresh wave of bus service changes are due to come into effect from today.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From today (Sunday, October 29), bus operators across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to introduce another wave of timetable changes. They follow on from a host of changes made by First Bus, Arriva and Transdev across April, cuts due to low passenger numbers, and from September, service reroutes to timing tweaks.

Here are the 14 bus service changes due to come into effect from today…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7 HarrogateWetherby • Boston Spa • Boston Spa • Bramham • Leeds

Most Popular
14 bus service changes are due to come into effect from today. Picture: James Hardisty14 bus service changes are due to come into effect from today. Picture: James Hardisty
14 bus service changes are due to come into effect from today. Picture: James Hardisty

Operated by Harrogate Bus Company

On weekdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0457. On Saturdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0527 and will run approximately 30 minutes earlier throughout, the early morning short journeys from Boston Spa and Bramham to Harrogate will be withdrawn, and other morning journeys will be retimed.

Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

28 28C Pontefract • Hemsworth • Grimethorpe • Barnsley

Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

39 39B Pontefract • South Elmsall • Grimethorpe • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On school days, the 1315 from Pontefract will terminate at Hilltop Estate instead of Brierley Park Avenue, the 1515 Pontefract to South Elmsall journey will operate 30 minutes earlier, and an additional journey will operate 1615 Pontefract to South Elmsall.

59 59A Wakefield • Royston • Barnsley

Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 3 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

64 Leeds • Cross Gates • Pendas Fields • Barwick • Aberford

Operated by Connexions

Most journeys will be retimed to operate 5 – 7 minutes earlier.

74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington

Operated by Reliance Motor Services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This Saturday-only service will be extended throughout the winter.

94 94A 94B Denby Dale • Cawthorne • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

96 96B 96C Wakefield • Crigglestone • Yorkshire Sculpture Park • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

On Saturdays, the 1640 Barnsley to Wakefield journey will be retimed 15 minutes later. On Sundays, all departures from Wakefield will be retimed by 30 minutes, and the 0815 and 0920 departures from Barnsley will be retimed by 10 minutes.

249 Pontefract • Hemsworth • Upton

Operated by Watersons

Journeys after 1515 will be retimed 5 minutes later.

360 Bradley Boulevard • Huddersfield • Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Operated by Team Pennine

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On weekdays, the 0600 Fartown Green Road to Huddersfield journey will be withdrawn, and the 0630 and 0659 journeys will commence from Fartown Green Road. On Saturdays, the 0735 journey will commence from Fartown Green Road, and service frequency will be reduced from every 30 min to every 40 min.

On Sundays, all journeys will be retimed by 20 minutes later. On Saturdays and Sundays, all journeys will terminate at Huddersfield Bus Station, and will no longer operate to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

499 Ferry Fryston • Castleford

Operated by Stringers

Revised timetable will be introduced.

862 864 873 Keighley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Draughton • Skipton

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.

874 Wetherby • Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington • Buckden

Operated by York Pullman

The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.

X98 X99 Leeds • Collingham • Wetherby • Deighton Bar

Operated by Harrogate Bus Company

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most journeys will be retimed by 2 – 10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability. On weekdays and Saturdays, the 1743 from Leeds will be retimed 12 minutes later, and the 1813 from Leeds will be retimed 17 minutes later. On evenings and Sundays, alternate journeys will run as service X98 to provide a service for Collingham.

Related topics:LeedsBarnsleyWetherbyOtleyHarrogateCross GatesWest Yorkshire