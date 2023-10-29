A fresh wave of bus service changes are due to come into effect from today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From today (Sunday, October 29), bus operators across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to introduce another wave of timetable changes. They follow on from a host of changes made by First Bus, Arriva and Transdev across April, cuts due to low passenger numbers, and from September, service reroutes to timing tweaks.

Here are the 14 bus service changes due to come into effect from today…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

7 Harrogate • Wetherby • Boston Spa • Boston Spa • Bramham • Leeds

14 bus service changes are due to come into effect from today. Picture: James Hardisty

Operated by Harrogate Bus Company

On weekdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0457. On Saturdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0527 and will run approximately 30 minutes earlier throughout, the early morning short journeys from Boston Spa and Bramham to Harrogate will be withdrawn, and other morning journeys will be retimed.

Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

28 28C Pontefract • Hemsworth • Grimethorpe • Barnsley

Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

39 39B Pontefract • South Elmsall • Grimethorpe • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On school days, the 1315 from Pontefract will terminate at Hilltop Estate instead of Brierley Park Avenue, the 1515 Pontefract to South Elmsall journey will operate 30 minutes earlier, and an additional journey will operate 1615 Pontefract to South Elmsall.

59 59A Wakefield • Royston • Barnsley

Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 3 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

64 Leeds • Cross Gates • Pendas Fields • Barwick • Aberford

Operated by Connexions

Most journeys will be retimed to operate 5 – 7 minutes earlier.

74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington

Operated by Reliance Motor Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday-only service will be extended throughout the winter.

94 94A 94B Denby Dale • Cawthorne • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

96 96B 96C Wakefield • Crigglestone • Yorkshire Sculpture Park • Barnsley

Operated by Globe

On Saturdays, the 1640 Barnsley to Wakefield journey will be retimed 15 minutes later. On Sundays, all departures from Wakefield will be retimed by 30 minutes, and the 0815 and 0920 departures from Barnsley will be retimed by 10 minutes.

249 Pontefract • Hemsworth • Upton

Operated by Watersons

Journeys after 1515 will be retimed 5 minutes later.

360 Bradley Boulevard • Huddersfield • Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Operated by Team Pennine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekdays, the 0600 Fartown Green Road to Huddersfield journey will be withdrawn, and the 0630 and 0659 journeys will commence from Fartown Green Road. On Saturdays, the 0735 journey will commence from Fartown Green Road, and service frequency will be reduced from every 30 min to every 40 min.

On Sundays, all journeys will be retimed by 20 minutes later. On Saturdays and Sundays, all journeys will terminate at Huddersfield Bus Station, and will no longer operate to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

499 Ferry Fryston • Castleford

Operated by Stringers

Revised timetable will be introduced.

862 864 873 Keighley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Draughton • Skipton

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company

The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.

874 Wetherby • Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington • Buckden

Operated by York Pullman

The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.

X98 X99 Leeds • Collingham • Wetherby • Deighton Bar

Operated by Harrogate Bus Company

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad