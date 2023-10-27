Leeds buses: All 14 timetable service changes including Otley, Wetherby and Cross Gates
In April, First Bus introduced a wave of changes to Leeds services due to low passenger numbers, these included rerouting the 508 service, while in September First Bus alongside Arriva and Transdev, introduced a fresh host of changes – ranging from service reroutes to timing tweaks.
From Sunday (October 29), bus operators across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to introduce another wave of timetable changes…
Operated by Harrogate Bus Company
On weekdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0457. On Saturdays, the first journey towards Leeds will be extended to start from Woodlands Corner at 0527 and will run approximately 30 minutes earlier throughout, the early morning short journeys from Boston Spa and Bramham to Harrogate will be withdrawn, and other morning journeys will be retimed.
Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.
28 28C Pontefract • Hemsworth • Grimethorpe • Barnsley
Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire
Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.
39 39B Pontefract • South Elmsall • Grimethorpe • Barnsley
Operated by Globe
On school days, the 1315 from Pontefract will terminate at Hilltop Estate instead of Brierley Park Avenue, the 1515 Pontefract to South Elmsall journey will operate 30 minutes earlier, and an additional journey will operate 1615 Pontefract to South Elmsall.
59 59A Wakefield • Royston • Barnsley
Operated by Stagecoach Yorkshire
Some journeys will be retimed by up to 3 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.
64 Leeds • Cross Gates • Pendas Fields • Barwick • Aberford
Operated by Connexions
Most journeys will be retimed to operate 5 – 7 minutes earlier.
74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington
Operated by Reliance Motor Services
This Saturday-only service will be extended throughout the winter.
94 94A 94B Denby Dale • Cawthorne • Barnsley
Operated by Globe
Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.
96 96B 96C Wakefield • Crigglestone • Yorkshire Sculpture Park • Barnsley
Operated by Globe
On Saturdays, the 1640 Barnsley to Wakefield journey will be retimed 15 minutes later. On Sundays, all departures from Wakefield will be retimed by 30 minutes, and the 0815 and 0920 departures from Barnsley will be retimed by 10 minutes.
249 Pontefract • Hemsworth • Upton
Operated by Watersons
Journeys after 1515 will be retimed 5 minutes later.
360 Bradley Boulevard • Huddersfield • Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Operated by Team Pennine
On weekdays, the 0600 Fartown Green Road to Huddersfield journey will be withdrawn, and the 0630 and 0659 journeys will commence from Fartown Green Road. On Saturdays, the 0735 journey will commence from Fartown Green Road, and service frequency will be reduced from every 30 min to every 40 min.
On Sundays, all journeys will be retimed by 20 minutes later. On Saturdays and Sundays, all journeys will terminate at Huddersfield Bus Station, and will no longer operate to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
499 Ferry Fryston • Castleford
Operated by Stringers
Revised timetable will be introduced.
862 864 873 Keighley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Draughton • Skipton
Operated by The Keighley Bus Company
The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.
874 Wetherby • Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington • Buckden
Operated by York Pullman
The winter Sunday DalesBus timetable will be introduced.
X98 X99 Leeds • Collingham • Wetherby • Deighton Bar
Operated by Harrogate Bus Company
Most journeys will be retimed by 2 – 10 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability. On weekdays and Saturdays, the 1743 from Leeds will be retimed 12 minutes later, and the 1813 from Leeds will be retimed 17 minutes later. On evenings and Sundays, alternate journeys will run as service X98 to provide a service for Collingham.