A fresh wave of Leeds bus service changes are due to come into effect from this weekend.

And from Sunday (September 3), First Bus, alongside rival companies such as Arriva and Transdev, will be introducing a host of new route changes – ranging from reroutes to timing tweaks. Here’s all 28 bus timetable changes due in Leeds from this weekend…

First Bus

From Sunday, a wave of changes to Leeds bus services will be introduced. Picture: James Hardisty

2 Middleton • Leeds • Roundhay Park – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be slightly increased. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

3 3A White Rose Centre • Leeds • Brackenwood / Gledhow – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be slightly increased. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

6 8 Leeds • Headingley • Holt Park – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

12 White Rose Centre • Leeds • Roundhay Park – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be slightly increased. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

13 13A Middleton • Leeds • Brackenwood / Gledhow – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be slightly increased. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

16 16A Pudsey • Bramley • Leeds • Seacroft • Whinmoor – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

33 34 Leeds • Kirkstall • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

38 39 Leeds • Meanwood • Moor Allerton – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • St James Hospital • Fearnville – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

47 47A Leeds • Hunslet • Middleton • East Ardsley • Morley • Cottingley • White Rose Centre – The last two journeys from Leeds, which currently terminate in Middleton, will be extended to Morley.

49 Bramley • Leeds • Monkswood Gate – Most journeys will be retimed by a few minutes to improve punctuality.

50 50A Horsforth • Leeds • Seacroft – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

51 52 Leeds • Cottingley • Morley • Tingley Mills – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

72 Leeds • Bramley • Thornbury • Bradford – This service will start earlier and finish later. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

91 Pudsey • Bramley • Kirkstall • Headingley • Chapeltown • Harehills • Halton Moor – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

X6 Bradford • Leeds – This service will start slightly earlier and finish later. Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

X84 Leeds • Headingley • Otley • Burley-in-Wharfedale • Ilkley – Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

Arriva Yorkshire

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds – Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes to improve punctuality.

118 118A 118S Wakefield • Outwood • Junction 41 • East Ardsley • Middleton • White Rose Centre – On weekdays and Saturdays, some journeys after 1500 will be retimed by up to 5 minutes to improve punctuality.

425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Drighlington • Bradford – Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Stanley • Pinderfields • Wakefield – Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes to improve punctuality.

Transdev

A1 Leeds • Kirkstall • Rawdon • Leeds Bradford Airport – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be reduced from every 20 minutes to half-hourly. Evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly. A small number of early morning journeys will be withdrawn.

A2 Bradford • Apperley Bridge • Yeadon • Leeds Bradford Airport • Harrogate – A small number of early morning and evening journeys will be withdrawn or will run between Bradford and Leeds Bradford Airport only.

A3 Bradford • Shipley • Guiseley • Yeadon • Leeds Bradford Airport • Pool • Otley – The 2235 Otley to Bradford journey will terminate at Leeds Bradford Airport, and the 2310 Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport journey will be withdrawn. On Sundays, the 2210 Bradford to Leeds Bradford Airport will also be withdrawn.

Harrogate Bus Company

8 Harrogate • Knaresborough • Wetherby – Late afternoon journeys will be retimed 20-25 minutes later.

36 Ripon • Killinghall • Harrogate • Harewood • Leeds – Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will be increased from every 15 minutes to every 10 minutes. Some journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality.

Keighley Bus Company

60 60A Keighley • Shipley • Greengates • Rodley • Leeds – New service 60A will be introduced, running hourly on Monday to Saturday daytime from Shipley (Keighley at peak times) to Leeds via Calverley Lane in Rodley, replacing part of the previous 508 route. Service 60 will remain as now, two buses per hour between Keighley and Leeds. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5- 10 minutes. On Monday to Saturday daytime, the combined frequency between Shipley and Leeds will increase from half-hourly to every 20 minutes.

Yorkshire Buses